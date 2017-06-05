Former Auburn DT Gabe Wright signs with Eagles

After signing with the Eagles, it will be Wright’s third National Football League team in as many years.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Wright to a one-year contract, the team announced via its official Twitter account. He played 12 games played over two seasons, recording a mere eight tackles with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

At Auburn, Wright played in all 52 games during his four-year career. While that trend continued on Monday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles became just the latest National Football League franchise to sign a new player to their 90-man roster early on this offseason. Wright gives the team another body in practice and probably not much more.

The Eagles had an open roster spot after waiving linebacker Steven Daniels last week.