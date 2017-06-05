Former Calgarian among the dead in London terror attack

Islamic State’s statement Sunday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

NY [U.S.], June 5: Metropolitan police is leaving no stone unturned in finding the details of the three terrorists that rampaged through central London killing seven and injuring 48 people. “We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for the increase of the number of armed police officers”, she said at the Royal United Services Institute during a campaign event.

Earlier, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism.

Discarded medical supplies on London Bridge are reminders of the sickening rampage on Saturday night which saw three assailants kill seven and injure up to 50 more.

After almost an hour had passed he went downstairs to assess the situation and said he was immediately confronted by armed police on the hunt for attackers.

The major political parties suspended campaigning in the country’s general election for the day, but Prime Minister Theresa May said the vote would take place as scheduled on Thursday, because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”. “He was saying: “This is for Allah” and tapped it on the window”, 23-year old Alex Nypels said. He in a stable condition in hospital yesterday after being stabbed in the face, head and leg.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to May offering the body’s “full and unwavering support”, adding: “The cowardly people who committed these attacks will not undermine our resilience, our compassion or our democracies”.

This is the third terror attack the United Kingdom has faced in the last two months.

“However, we saw the resilience of the British people last night and we know it will continue as the government and police will do its utmost to find those behind these slayings”.

Police gunfire accidentally left a member of the public with non-critical injuries, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a news conference Sunday while describing an “unprecedented” 50 rounds fired by eight officers.

The authorities said they will release the names of the three attackers “as soon as operationally possible”.

One of attackers was captured on camera striding calmly through empty streets near London Bridge as he hunted for more victims during his and his accomplice’s terrifying rampage last night.

“He said to me, ‘Where can I get a van like that?’ Asking me all the details like how much was it, where he could get a van – basically because, he said to me, ‘I might be moving shortly with my family as well'”.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s London attack, British media reported Sunday.

On May 22, a British suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. The threat level had been raised to “critical” in the days after the Manchester attack. The trio wore apparent suicide belts that were later revealed to be fakes.

The other six victims are yet to be officially named.

After exiting the van, the attackers ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants. “Someone said they had seen him on television a while back talking about religion”.

“Once again they ran towards danger while encouraging others to run to safety”.