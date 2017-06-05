Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dead

The Ivorian was training with second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises, who he joined in February, when he passed out and was rushed to hospital.

Tiote agent Emanuele Palladino said on Monday: “I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away today”.

There he caught the eye of Newcastle scouts after establishing himself as a hard-tackling midfielder enforcer.

Tiote begun his professional career in Belgium with Anderlecht which included a loan spell with Roda JC.

Tiote moved to Newcastle from FC Twente in 2010 and made 161 appearances, scoring once – a memorable equalizer in 2011 when his team recovered from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Arsenal. “We ask for all your prayers”.

He appeared once in the Championship under Rafael Benitez last term and twice in the FA Cup before agreeing to join Beijing Enterprises Group in February, four months before the end of his contract on Tyneside.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer also spoke of his sadness on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time”. He played at the World Cup in both 2010 and 2014.

His former Newcastle teammate Demba Ba tweeted: ‘may Allah gives grant you jannah (paradise) brother Tiote’.