Former Nigerian Health Minister, Head Of UNFPA, Babatunde Osotimehin Is Dead

Until his death, the 68-year-old was the Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund, UNFPA.

“Today represents a bad loss for Dr. Babatunde’s family and many friends around the world, for UNFPA as an organization, and for Nigeria, the country he served – and loved – so well”.

“Funeral Arrangements will be announced by the family“.

Osotimehin, reportedly died in the early hours of Monday, June 5, 2017, sources close to the family have said.

He was borne on 6th February 1949.

The former Minister was also Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Late Osotimehin attended Igbobi College between 1966 and 1971.

During his lifetime, Osotimehin was dedicated to gender, youth and maternal health issues.

The deceased served as Nigeria’s Minister of Heath and left office in March 2010 when the then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved his cabinet.

Official Sadok‏ said: “Still in shock!” Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead. Nigeria indeed has lost a gem.

“On behalf of everyone in the UNICEF family, I offer my deepest condolences to Dr. Babatunde’s family and colleagues at UNFPA”.