Former Penn State University president Graham Spanier in 2010.

But Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz didn’t report him to child welfare authorities or police.

A Pennsylvania judge past year ruled that McQueary qualified as a whistleblower under state law and awarded him a total of $12 million from Penn State.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier, center, arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Friday, June 2, 2017.

Three ex-Pennsylvania State University administrators were sentenced Friday to jail time and house arrest on child endangerment charges in connection with a years-old child molestation scandal involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. But he chided the three – and others connected to the scandal, including the late coach Joe Paterno – for what he said was an inexcusable failure.

“Why no one made a phone call to the police … is beyond me”, Boccabella said.

Of the three men, Spanier received the lightest sentence – four to 12 months, with at least two months in jail and two more under house arrest. He was convicted of child endangerment. “Former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was sentenced to 6 to 23 months, with two months behind bars”. Schultz was sentenced to six to 23 months, with at least two in jail and four under house arrest. Curley, Schultz and Spanier initially agreed on a plan to inform law enforcement, but then decided instead to bar Sandusky, who had retired in 1997, from bringing children onto campus, and inform Second Mile leadership of the incident.

They all apologized in the courtroom to Sandusky’s victims before the sentences were handed down. “I deeply regret I didn’t intervene more forcefully”, he said.

Curley and Schultz have said that McQueary never told them he had witnessed a sex crime and that McQueary had reported seeing Sandusky engaged only in “horseplay” with the child. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. The university has paid almost $250 million in settlements, legal bills, fines, public relations and other costs stemming from the scandal. More than 100 of Paternos victories were briefly erased from the record books.

Both the judge and prosecutors Friday thrust blame onto Paterno himself. Paterno, who was sacked in the aftermath of Sandusky’s 2011 indictment and died of lung cancer months later, testified he thought McQueary witnessed something sexual, and he urged McQueary to report the incident to Curley.

Paterno could have made that phone call without so much as getting his hands dirty,  Boccabella said. “Why he didn’t is beyond me”.

“Spanier was the ultimate decision-maker when it came to reporting Sandusky”, prosecutors wrote, adding that “nothing short of a sentence that includes a period of jail time” would be appropriate. Schulte said, referring to the ex-athletic director.

“The single most important thing I can say is that I’m sorry”, he told the court Friday.

Curley and Schultz were arrested in 2011, and Spanier in 2012. She said his inaction “allowed children to be harmed”.

“I find it really hard to believe that he doesn’t remember every detail of the most serious mistake he ever made”, Boccabella said. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.