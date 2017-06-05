Former Tennis Champion Margaret Court

Tennis veteran Margaret Court, who claimed 21 career titles and 19 Grand Slam doubles titles, shocked the world on Wednesday when she made a remark on LGBT on air in Australian media.

When you were named after Margaret Court, it seemed like the right thing to do. “Saying that South Africa dealt with the “situation” (meaning people of colour) much better than anywhere else in the world, particularly the United States: what exactly did she mean by that?” the Czech-American mentioned.

And the 24-time Grand Slam champion delivered more shocking comments by saying transgender children were the work of “the devil” in another controversial interview.

The controversy even prompted Andy Murray, now the No. 1 ranked played in the world, to say on Tuesday during the French Open tournament that he hoped a solution could be found before the tournament in Australia next year.

Martina Navratilova, a former No. 1 tennis player who identifies as lesbian, has been behind calls for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed in light of the hateful comments.

Asked about transgender children, she claimed their minds had been corrupted.

“And I guess more to the point, I’m fine and I’m very conscious of the fact that everyone is allowed their opinion, but when you start singling out my family especially, that’s when it’s not okay”.

“It’s not anyone else’s business”.

“I will just say back in 2013 that was when she wrote about me, obviously, but it was a really happy time in my life – the birth of my first child, our first child”.

Margaret Court is statistically the most successful female tennis player in history. “She is demonising trans kids and trans adults everywhere”, Navratilova wrote in an open letter to The Sydney Morning Herald. “Everyone, in my opinion, should have the same rights”.

Martina Navratilova – another giant of the game, and herself in a same-sex marriage – has heavily criticised Court, suggesting, ‘It is now clear exactly who Court is: an unbelievable tennis player, and a racist and a homophobe’.

Czech-American Navratilova, who married her partner Julia Lemigova in 2014 said she “had long ago forgiven Court” for saying being a lesbian made her a “bad role model”.

Former Australian tennis star and legend Margaret Court continues to form a scorching attack with her views on homosexuality and people involved in it.

“But, yeah, I would imagine a lot of the players would be, you know, pretty offended by [Court’s views]”.

Gay Australian player Casey Dellacqua has spoken out against her family being targeted for criticism by Court in the past. “So we’ll see what happens”.