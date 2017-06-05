Four Arab Countries Cut Ties With Qatar

Saudi Arabia also closed its borders with Qatar, effectively blocking food and other supplies exported by land to Qatar.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, which operates four return flights to Doha daily, said the flight suspension will be in place “until further notice”.

“Qatari citizens must leave the UAE within 14 days, in accordance with the statement issued by the concerned Emirati parties”, the embassy tweeted.

National carrier Qatar Airways has already faced disruption because of the change in airspace restriction.

MK Michael Oren (Kulanu), a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., said Monday that the decision of several Arab Muslim states to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar served as a “New line drawn in the Middle Eastern sand”.

Trump recently visited the Saudi capital and addressed 55 Muslim leaders in a landmark speech urging them to double down on efforts to combat terrorism.

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai also announced on Monday that it would suspend flights to and from Doha from Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad says it has suspended flights to Qatar.

“I do not expect that this will have any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified fight against terrorism in the region or globally”, he added.

Saudi Arabia, which is predominantly Sunni, has been accusing Iran, which is predominantly Shiite, of sponsoring terrorist groups.

The US’ biggest concentration of military personnel in the Middle East are located at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, is seen here arriving to address the General Debate of the 71st Session of the United Nations (un) General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City, 20 September 2016.

The statement comes after Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties Monday to Qatar over its support of Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups – some backed by regional arch-rival Iran – and broadcasting their ideology, an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

Qatar used its media and political clout to support long-repressed Islamists during the 2011 pro-democracy “Arab Spring” uprisings in several Arab countries.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups.

