Four Arab states sever ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”, SPA said.

Qatar’s government “expressed deep regret over the decision”, but it also said it was the victim of “an instigation campaign” that is meant to hurt the nation.

“Such measures are unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations”, the government’s foreign ministry said.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”.

Egypt also announced the closure of its airspace and seaports for all Qatari transportation “to protect its national security”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Sunni-ruled Arab nations are unhappy with Qatar’s ties to Shiite-ruled Iran.

Iran, long at odds with Saudi Arabia and a behind-the-scenes target of the move, blamed Trump’s visit last month to Riyadh. And all Saudi carriers were banned, with immediate effect, from flying to Doha.

U.A.E. carriers Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai. and Air Arabia, as well as Saudi Airlines, all announced earlier they would suspend flights to Doha starting from June 6.

Doha airport, along with airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have become major hubs after Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways seized a significant chunk of transcontinental travel on routes linking Western countries with Asia and Australasia.

Saudi Arabia had called on “brotherly” countries to join its measures against Qatar.

“It will ultimately have to be solved at the diplomatic level”.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney.

There had been no official communication to banks from the Central Bank of Egypt on the split, the bankers said.

“The era of cutting diplomatic ties and closing borders.is not a way to resolve crisis. As I said before, aggression and occupation will have no result but instability”, Hamid Aboutalebi, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, said on Twitter.

Qatar has for years presented itself as a mediator and power broker for the region’s many disputes, but Egypt and the Gulf Arab states resent Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood, which they see as a political foe. It has spiralled since.

Following the hacking, comments falsely attributed to Qatar’s leader, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were broadcast in Qatar.

Qatar Petroleum was still seeking gasoil from countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) even after some members of the group severed ties with the country, two trading sources said on Monday.

“There are global laws governing such crimes, especially the cyberattack”.