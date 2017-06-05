Four countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar as Gulf rift deepens

It urged “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staffs from Qatar, a gas-rich nation about half the size of New Jersey.

M – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have broken off diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar, in the region’s most serious diplomatic crisis in years, Guardian reported.

It said the move was due to Doha’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilising the region” – naming the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Trump and other US officials participated in a ceremonial sword dance in a trip to Saudi Arabia last month. “Unfortunately, for security reasons, Qatari citizens are banned from entering or transiting through the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

Etihad, which operates four return flights to Doha daily, said the measure will be in place “until further notice“.

Qatari diplomats had 48 hours to leave the kingdom, and airspace and ports between the countries would be closed within 24 hours of Bahrain’s announcement, it said.

In a statement, the coalition accused Qatar of “support to (terrorist) organisations in Yemen”.

Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency. However, Qatar government had said that the comments in which Qatar’s Emir expressed support for Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel were never made.

Doha denied all the comments and said it had been the victim of a “shameful cybercrime“. It has spiraled since, and appears to be climaxing now. just days after Trump left the region.

Riyadh has embraced Trump’s harder line against its rival Iran, with which it severed diplomatic relations in January a year ago.

