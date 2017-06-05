Four countries cut ties with Qatar

FIFA issued a short statement Monday saying it spoke with “the Qatar 2022 Local Organizing Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have taken the step, accusing the Gulf Arab state of destabilising the region and supporting terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.

UAE said Qatar is “destabilizing security of their region.” . The call was a clear, public rebuttal of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to force Qatar to fall in line against the Shiite-ruled nation, which the Sunni kingdom sees as its No. 1 enemy and a threat to regional stability.

The airline, also known as Saudia, posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon that it would be halting flights, without elaborating.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is also to suspend all flights to and from Doha from tomorrow (June 6) morning. Its citizens have been put under a travel ban to Qatar and also from staying there.

Four Arab states have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

In a statement published on its website Qatar’s foreign ministry said the allegations were “not justified” and were based on “unfounded” claims.

Qatar said the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

Back in March 2014, the Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain pulled out their ambassadors from Qatar over the rift. It has spiraled since.

Etihad, Emirates and FlyDubai on Monday announced they are halting all flights in and out of Doha, the Qatari capital, starting Tuesday morning.

Etihad gave no reason for the decision.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis.

All four nations have indicated plans to cut air and sea contact with Qatar.

The country has asked Qatari diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Brotherhood, which has been outlawed in Egypt, is labeled a terrorist organization in the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia urges all of the friendly countries and commercial companies to do the same“, the official announcement from the Saudi royal family read. The country’s official news agency, Bahrain News Agency, added that Bahrain would cut off its airspace, ports and territorial waters to air traffic and shipping between the counties within 24 hours.

The snapping of the Saudi-led Arab coalition ties with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar was due to the news that was carried by Qatar’s news agency which Doha alleged to have been hacked.