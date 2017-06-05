Four Irish to start for Lions against the Blues

While Gatland agreed it was not the ideal way to begin their 10-match tour, he said it was important to keep getting tough games under their belt to prepare for three tests against world champions New Zealand.

Former British and Irish Lions player Ben Kay believes so, saying Kiwi supporters have no respect for any opposition teams.

Iain Henderson struggled as well, dishing out one cheap penalty in a lacklustre first 40 minutes. “The guys playing on Wednesday will probably be feeling a lot better than the guys playing today”.

After 36 hours of relentless rain, the weather brightened up in time for kick-off.

Warren Gatland’s side managed a scrappy 13-7 success over a Provincial Barbarians team. “The Lions struggled with the pace of the game – not so much physically, but mentally”.

“We have stated from the off that we want to give every player a start in the first three games and Wednesday is an opportunity for this set of players to show what they can do in a Lions jersey”.

Not that the story of the first half should be exclusively a tale of Lions’ woe, for credit must be given to the Barbarians, with Gatland’s son, Bryn, pulling the strings at 10 for the home side. There is also the risk that if he bends to public opinion and largely picks the side we believe to be right and loses that First Test, he will climb right back into his shell and pick the most Welsh side possible, which will end in disaster. Hogg did well to halt his march, but he managed to offload to Luteru Laulala who must have been sure he was in only for Faletau to catch him, turn him and brilliantly prevent him from touching down.

But the Baabass were not deterred and replied with the sole try of the half orchestrated by Warren Gatland’s son, Bryn, risky up-and-under came spiralling back to earth deep inside the Lions 22.

“It was a hell of an experience and something the boys really enjoyed”, said Barbarians skipper Sam Anderson-Heather.

The Auckland-born ace made the most metres (87) for the Lions. They couldn’t find space. “There was some good ball carrying out there (and) some impact off the bench”.

Amidst the mediocrity, Faletau was the class Lion on show and he nearly got over the line before half-time but was again held up short.

The Irish fly-half atoned for that miss by sending over a second attempt seven minutes later, although the Lions’ preference to go for goal was proving unpopular with a home crowd, who made their feelings clear.

Missing from the side will be the 77-times capped back row man Jerome Kaino, who had surgery on his knee in mid-April.

The Irish out-half was withdrawn before the 50th minute as the Lions began to panic.

“Sammy is like the rest of them, he has got a few niggles”.

Farrell was there again on the short side and when he fed Watson, the Bath winger ducked inside the stretched Barbarians defence and dived over the line.