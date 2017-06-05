Four killed in landslip at Pangappara in Thiruvananthapuram

Four construction workers died after an accident at a construction site in Trivandrum’s Pangappara area on Monday afternoon.

The land caved in at a place where a flat was under construction.

Majority of the labourers belong to other states.

Of the deceased, two were natives of Bengal, John and Sapan, one from Bihar Harnad Barman, while the fourth person was a Keralite named Unnikrishnan.

Sudarshan, who also hails from Vengod, has been admitted to hospital.

It is alleged that the construction work here has been going on without proper safety measures.

Senior officials, including Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, headed the rescue efforts.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V Prasanth, who visited the spot, said an instruction has been given to officials to check whether the builder obtained necessary sanctions.