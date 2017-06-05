Four people killed after explosions at Kabul funeral

Afghanistan’s interior minister reported six people died in the attack and 87 were left wounded.

Local media outlets claim it was a multiple suicide attack and that the death toll could be as high as 20.

The blasts at Izadyar’s funeral came as Afghan authorities pledged to investigate the violent clashes during an antigovernment protest on June 2 in response to this week’s devastating truck-bomb attack in Kabul.

Haseeb Motaref was present at the burial ceremony when he heard a first blast as soon as the mullah said “Allahu akbar” (God is great).

Isis is fighting its rival and the government while attempting to expand its “Wilayat Khorasan” branch and launching a series of deadly terror attacks, including the massacre of more than 50 people at a Kabul hospital in March.

“As the explosion happened, I ran in panic and cried for help as I saw many dead bodies ripped apart”, Motaref told Al Jazeera. Where is the police?

“We are angry, we are sad”.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied any role in the bombing and instead blamed factional rivalries in the government´s own camp.

“We reiterate our solidarity with friendly and brotherly people and Government of Afghanistan in the face of these terror attacks that aim to disturb peace and public order in the country”, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

He later condemned the attack via the official Afghan government Twitter account. Reports said streets in large parts of the city had been closed, with armed checkpoints set up and armored vehicles patrolling the area. Kabul garrison commander, Gul Nabi Ahmadzai, had previously entreated people to stay away from protests, citing the threats to demonstrations, but a crowd gathered to protest Ghani’s government.

“It is outright barbaric terrorism, and we should condemn it with all the might that we have”.

Ghani spoke briefly on television and call for national unity.

“I urge everyone not to respond to violence with more violence, said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, expressing heartfelt condolences to family and friends of the victims, all civilians, “who once again suffered indescribable loss today”.

The violence and ensuing battles and air strikes caused record civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2016, when nearly 3,500 civilians were killed and over 7,900 injured.

But despite the recent suffering, Yousufi believes the city will be able to “rise from the ashes”.

Yesterday, Police pushed back protesters in Kabul.

But differences over a number of issues, including appointments to key posts in security and other government institutions, critics say, have hampered international-backed efforts to bring security and political stability to the conflict-shattered country.