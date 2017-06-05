Fox News host disavows internment after Nigel Farage suggests rounding up Muslims

On Sunday, two of the show’s guests, including Brexit leader Nigel Farage, now a Fox News contributor, had touted the idea of internment camps.

Sunday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends was dominated by coverage of the most recent terrorism in London which left at least seven dead over the weekend.

“We want genuine action, and if there is not action, then the calls for internment will grow”, Farage continued. “We don’t just want speeches”.

“And if there is not action, the calls for internment will grow”, he added. “We have over 3,000 people on a sort of known terrorist list, and we’re watching, monitoring their activities”. “But [there are] a further 20,000 people who are persons of interest, namely they’re linked in some way to extremist organisations”.

“I want to hear that in the mosques in this country we will actually be unafraid to kick out of this country people who go in there and preach hate …”

President Donald Trump responded to the attacks via Twitter, criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response and suggesting political correctness was a factor in the latest round of terror attacks. “He will not be honest about the problem we face, and until you can be honest about your problem, you have no hope of dealing with it”.

“We had a couple of guests mention the word internment, the idea of internment camps, as a possible solution to this”, said Fox News host Clayton Morris.

“I think we’re a little bit less shocked than we used to be”.

“It is time for British people to stand up and demand action”, she said.

“What May didn’t do is tell us what we need to hear, and that is things are going to change completely”, she said.

Internment camps are often known by the less euphemistic term “concentration camps”.

Robinson bashed the policy of allowing Muslims back into Britain after they fight in Syria and place them on a list to be monitored.

“Why are we letting these people back into the United Kingdom? Are the human rights of terrorists more important than the innocent children they target in their jihadi operations”.

Farage also urged American courts and politicians to support President Trump’s travel ban for several Muslim majority countries. “Has the world gone f****ng insane?”

“Internment should be expanded to more than just the suspected terrorists”, he said.

“The U.K. government should mobilize the army”, he said.