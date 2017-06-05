France mocks U.S. decision to pull out of climate deal

While government funding remains vital, Espinosa said, “this kind of support is crucial for the work of the Secretariat to assist nations in their efforts to implement their commitments under the Paris Climate Change Agreement”.

Gore said at the time the Clinton White House agreed with that position and it became the policy of the United States for the entire period the Kyoto accord was in effect – right up to its official demise at the end of 2012.

“What’s interesting about all the discussions we had in the last several weeks have been focused on one singular issue: is Paris good or not for this country”.

As Trump made his announcement, we saw the world’s leaders condemn Trump’s move and pledge to take further action to meet the global targets set out in the Paris Accord along with countless states in the U.S. and business leaders from Google to Apple. At the same time, the U.S. leader expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under the terms that would be “fair to the United States”.

Part of USA president Donald Trump’s justification for pulling the country out of the global Paris climate agreement yesterdaywas that the deal wouldn’t reduce temperatures enough to make an impact.

And Pruitt doesn’t seem concerned European leaders said they don’t think the agreement can be renegotiated. He said cities across the world are working in solidarity to curb climate change.

“Even though Trump has offered to negotiate the conditions of the agreement or join a completely new agreement, this course of events is quite unlikely”, Pomerants explained. The United States was one of 195 nations to sign the agreement, which also called on America to commit $3 billion in aid to other nations by 2020 and cut emissions by up to 28% by 2025. It is hard to gauge Pruitt’s sincerity here, as he has personally expressed the belief that carbon emissions resulting from human activity do not significantly contribute to climate change. Asked if he can talk to Trump about the cause of climate change and report back at the next press briefing, he replied: “If I can, I will”.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord; the former says it is not ambitious enough. “And perhaps most important, new coal plants in the U.S. aren’t economically feasible right now, due to lower costs of other forms of energy”, Robertson said.