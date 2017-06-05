The EPA head in discussing Trump’s decision to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate accord refused to say on Friday whether the president believed climate change is real.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is charged with executing Trump’s effort to expand drilling on federal land, told CNN he does not believe climate change is a hoax, but could not speak for the president.

“Everybody knows he isn’t going to do that because he doesn’t believe in it”, Kerry continued. The president argued that adhering to the Paris accords would stifle the USA economy with “lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production”.

French officials took aim at a 40-second video released by the White House after President Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the global agreement aimed at mitigating global warming.

“President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation”, she said.

“The focus in the last several weeks was centered on the merits and demerits of the Paris climate agreement”, Pruitt responded. Pruitt said during a press briefing.

Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, and Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, differed over whether the president believes climate change is man-made.

Trump appears unwilling to put himself in jeopardy with his base, because most conservatives either agree with his past climate change denial, or are not invested in the issue enough to object, said David Konisky, associate professor at Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Pruitt also emphasized that the US has already been reducing carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

It refutes the concept that the climate deal “undermines US competitiveness and jobs”, as suggested in the White House clip, by adding the footnote: “Major US companies from all sectors such as Exxon Mobil, Schneider Electric and Microsoft disagree”.

In addition, the EPA director said the president is still committed to work internationally on combating climate change.