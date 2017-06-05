France mocks USA decision to pull out of climate deal

Earlier on Friday Baker – who didn’t support Trump during last year’s campaign and didn’t vote for him – said he didn’t think Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement was the right thing for the country or the world.

The Least Developed Countries (LDC) group, representing almost one billion people in the 48 poorest countries in the world, expressed disappointment at the decision, but said global climate momentum will continue with or without the US.

As their call went unheeded, they are now keeping up with the promise take independent action, committing to increase efforts to meet their cities’ climate goals and the Paris Agreement target to hold global temperatures within 1.5°C of what they were before the industrial revolution.

One of the more intriguing subplots around President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the usa out of the Paris climate change agreement is the reaction it provoked from the “smartest guys in the room”.

Former Democratic president Barack Obama expressed regret over the pullout from a deal he was instrumental in brokering.

During his announcement, Trump did not rule out the possibility of re-entering the Paris accord.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang said fighting climate change is an “international responsibility”, adding: “It’s not invented by China. and we realise that this is a global consensus agreement”. “You shouldn’t make a noise about this, but should create the conditions for joint work”, he said.

Jeremy Corbyn revealed his quintessentially British plan to change Donald Trump’s mind on pulling the USA out of the 2015 Paris climate accord, during a speech in York on Friday 1 June. The president argued that adhering to the Paris accords would stifle the US economy with “lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production”. In recent years, in fact, it has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Syria and Nicaragua are the only other non-participants in the accord, signed by 195 nations in Paris in 2015.

Announcing America’s intention to withdraw from the agreement sends a clear message to the rest of the world that the second-highest emitting nation has no intention of doing its part to save the world’s most vulnerable people from impending harm. But Trump also pledged to “ensure that the United States remains the world leader on environmental issues”. In the aftermath, the White House has refused to confirm or deny whether Trump believes in human-caused climate change.

She said Canada and Japan had not signed the letter either, but all three countries have the same view that they remain committed to the deal.

“We just have to show consistent leadership and can’t be “willy nilly” entering and exiting agreements”, Stanton said.