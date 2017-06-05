France Trolls Trump With ‘Corrected’ Video On Paris Climate Accord

At the same time, the U.S. leader expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under the terms that would be “fair to the United States“.

As well as the leaders of the four European countries, political leaders from across the globe have reacted with condemnation and shock after Donald Trump confirmed the United States will abandon the landmark global climate change deal. Trump pulled out of the agreement which former President Barack Obama and a host of other countries signed in 2015.

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday defended his boss’s controversial decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord and blasted the “left” for taking up global warming – scientifically proven to be the result of manmade carbon emissions – as a political issue. The new video changes things like “The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America” to “Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America – and the world”.

Ahead of Trump’s announcement Thursday, other top CEOs in the US urged the president not to withdraw the USA from the Paris agreement, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Exxon CEO Darren Woods. “Nike believes that climate change is a serious global threat and that the world will need to radically redesign industrial systems and economies in order to enable a low-carbon growth economy”, reads the statement from a Nike spokesperson.

China is expected to announce a new climate partnership with the European Union on 2 June.

“Effectively what one can do is to alter U.S. obligations within Paris Accord”.

Reactions to today’s withdrawal have been echoed in various other statements from city leaders.

“I think it’s important that everyone recognizes that the United States has a terrific record of reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions“. But the USA decision does not yet spell doom for the climate itself.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015″. When asked, Spicer said “I have not had an opportunity to have that discussion” with Trump.

It found that seven in 10 registered voters (69 per cent) said the U.S. should participate in the agreement, compared with only 13 per cent who said the United States should not.