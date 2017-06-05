Franco, Galvis, Herrera hit 4 homers, Phils beat Giants 9-7

The Phillies finally won themselves a series, and have a winning streak for the first time in 33 games.

In the eyes of many, Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera have been tied at the hip this season.

Freddy Galvis’ game can’t be overlooked either. Their record improves to 19-35. The over is also 6-0-1 in Moore’s last seven road starts and is 6-1 in the Phillies’ last seven games following a win.

Hellickson stayed composed, but only lasted 5.1 innings, alloweing three earned runs while walking four and striking out four.

— A single, error and two walks drove in a run and loaded the bases in the third.

The lineup bailed Matt Moore out but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

Odubel Herrera led the charge for the second straight game, going 3-4 with three RBI’s.

Hellickson threw 26 more pitches in the inning, all under high stress, after the error.

Hellickson walked the next two batters, allowing a run to cross the plate before Buster Posey’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to 4-3. In the next half inning though, Hellickson gave up a two-run homer to Brandon Crawford, which brought the Giants back to within one, 6-5. “If I get hit, I’m just going to have to rub it”.

Pat Neshek (1-1) tossed a scoreless inning for the win. Hector Neris notched his fifth save. Turning things around means playing the rest of the season comparable to how the 2016 Phillies, who finished 20 games under.500, fared.

Herrera doubled twice, and homered.

Herrera’s still hitting just.234 but his 16 doubles are more than every outfielder in the majors except Mookie Betts (17).

One out later, Galvis hit one out to right-center for his first career two-homer game.

San Francisco moves to 23-35 on the year. Galvis became the first Phillies player to homer from both sides of the plate since former shortstop Jimmy Rollins in 2011.

And next up, for four games, they have the Freddie Freeman-less Atlanta Braves, who haven’t exactly been tearing it up over the past up two weeks. Had it not been for his defense, which he showed off in ranging to make the first out of the game, the Phillies may not have been as patient.

The Phils are now going with a six-man bench, which is a rarity in the National League. Expect to see either Adam Morgan optioned back to Triple A or Ty Kelly designated for assignment. For that reason, it seems more likely Kelly will be the odd man out.