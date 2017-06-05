Three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers nearby on Saturday night, killing at least seven people in what Britain said was the work of militants engaged in a “new trend” of terrorism, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Police are also understood to have searched an address in East Ham – although it is not yet known whether the raid was linked to the London Bridge attack.

The three men left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

“She would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”, the Archibald family said, requesting that she be honored by people working to make their communities a better place.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men get out of the van and thought they were going to help tend those who had been run over.

Daniel O’Neil was stabbed in the stomach by one of the attackers, who were all shot dead by the police.

Hedge, who has been living in London for a year, is recovering at St Thomas Hospital following emergency surgery for a knife wound to her neck, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

A Canadian citizen and resident of France were among the seven killed in the London terror attacks, while several other foreigners also had their throats slit in the carnage, authorities said Sunday.

The secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Harun Khan, also condemned the attack.

According to The New York Times, Prime Minister May said, “Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values”.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said that Jordan stands by the United Kingdom in facing terrorist groups, calling for unifying global efforts to combat terrorism. “We will stand together to defend our common values of solidarity, humanity and justice and will not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process”, Corbyn said in a statement. But this time it was on a different level of nice.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said in a statement he was “shocked and appalled” by the attack. “This is why Canada, and our allies, must be fully committed to confronting and destroying this terrorist threat”.

The attack came only minutes after the end of the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid and in an area teeming with bars where many fans were watching the football match on television. Twenty-two people died in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 23, in an attack allegedly carried out by a 22-year-old Brit.

In March, Khalid Masood, a British convert to Islam, drove a auto into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and then fatally stabbed a policeman as he breached the perimeter fence of the Palace of Westminster before being shot dead by another officer. May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.