French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal produces sublime drop shot after lucky shot

Meanwhile, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Caroline Wozniacki will be renewing a 13-chapter rivalry that stretches back to Indian Wells 2008, and this will be the fifth time the pair have met in a Slam fourth round.

A number of matches from Saturday have been rescheduled for today following rain in Paris that stopped play in the afternoon.

The 31-year-old Nadal is chasing his 15th Grand Slam title and first since 2014 – when he won at Roland Garros.

In remaining women’s third-round matches, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic brushed aside Germany’s Carina Witthoeft 7-5, 6-1; No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won 6-4, 7-5 against Magda Linette, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1.

The fourth seed will meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, through to his first Slam quarter-final, for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada s Milos Raonic.

Ramos-Vinolas immediately broke the Djokovic serve and might have led 3-0, but Djokovic pulled back to 2-2 before trailing again.

On Court 2 John Isner has saved his tournament with a gritty 7-5 tie-break win in the third set against Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic earned a break point at 2-1 but he smashed a backhand wide at the end of a scarcely believable 41-shot rally in which the world No 2 seemed to cover every inch of the clay on his side of the net.

Mariana Duque-Marino and Veronica Cepede Royg are locked at 5-5 in the second set on Court 14, with the former already a set up.

– Third-seeded Simona Halep eased into the fourth round with a 6-0, 7-5 win against Daria Kasatkina.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce five-set challenge from rising South Korean talent Hyeon Chung to clinch a place in the last 16.

Caroline Wozniacki has romped through her first set 6-1 against Svetlana Kuznetsova and the second is going with serve.

Kristina Mladenovic ensured the host nation will have two women in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994 after dumping out fourth seed Muguruza 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Wozniacki, who made her only other quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2010, will next meet Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko, a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victor over 2010 finalist Samantha Stosur.

“I m sad. It s a very painful defeat here in the French Open“, said Muguruza, who left Court Suzanne Lenglen angrily wagging her finger at the crowd.