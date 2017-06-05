French Open 2017: Women’s results – Fourth round

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

Not that it was entirely straightforward as Djokovic, now without coach Andre Agassi after his stay in Paris ended as scheduled, twice found himself a break down in the opening set before fighting back. The Serb won on his first match point with a forehand victor down the line to complete the comeback in 3 hours, 19 minutes.

Nadal, who lost just one game in beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in round three, has dropped only 20 games in the tournament so far. “He’s, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world, you know, when he’s fit and healthy”, said Murray, the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

“I have to change something compared to the last matches”, he said breezily.

“I have a hunch he can do it easier than most of the people he plays”.

That settled Djokovic, who cruised through the second set and by the third was looking much more like his old self.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will also become an 11-time quarter-finalist in Paris if he defeats Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas later Sunday.

The expectation is that he will find less to enjoy on Tuesday, when he faces Nadal, who improved to 99-2 in best-of-five-set matches on clay by overwhelming No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, has looked supremely confident with his forehand this tournament and it was the same again. I’m going to be ready for that.

“I still can’t believe that I’m sitting here”.

Nadal lost just 12 of his service points – 22 of 29 on first serve and 19 or 24 on second serve – and struck 27 winners for victory in 90 minutes.

There are Spaniards a-plenty in the draw today as Nadal takes on the ever-consistent Roberto Bautista Agut in just their second meeting. “So I don’t think about this match too much”.

“Then against Rafa, yeah, I played with the last percents”.

However, it’s up to Thiem to at least put up his best fight yet in the clash of the second-best clay courter of the year against the second-best clay courter of the decade. “But I will try”. “Through the match, I was getting more and more”.

Mladenovic could have company in the quarterfinals, though: Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia plays her fourth-round match Monday.

Goffin caught his foot under the tarp that was folded at the back of the court while chasing down a ball behind the baseline. I mixed it up and didn’t give him any comfort zone on the court.

After completing a career Grand Slam past year, defeating Andy Murray in the final, Djokovic is now looking to become the first man in the Open Era and just the third man in history to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice, behind Rod Laver and Roy Emerson.