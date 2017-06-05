French president excoriates Trump in English over U.S. withdrawal from climate deal

Members of his administration, including Vice President Mike Pence and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, said on Friday that the Paris deal put an extraordinary burden on the United States.

“It will be a disaster for everyone”, Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo told the Rome newspaper La Repubblica.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called Trump’s decision “absolutely shocking” and said May not being part of the G7 letter showed her as subservient to the US President. A group of state governors, too, including leaders of NY and California, have formed a coalition to continue the work against climate change despite the federal position on it.

The pact was the first legally binding global deal to fight climate change.

Macron also invited scientists, engineers, and other people concerned about one of the largest greenhouse gas emitting countries pulling out of the landmark agreement to work in France.

Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of US conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: “Climate change is real”.

He’s said California’s economy is proof that combating climate change isn’t the economic deadweight Trump suggests.

And while leaders around the world are expressing their dismay, China sees this as an opportunity to become a global leader on climate change.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Trump’s action. “He added that the U.S. also needed to think what would become of the workers who would lose their jobs and how to prevent them from joining the scores of people living below the poverty line”.

Under the Paris agreement, negotiated during former President Barack Obama’s tenure, the United States voluntarily committed to reducing polluting emissions by 1.6 billion tons by 2025.

Moscow wants to wait before ratifying the Paris climate agreement until the participating countries set out clear-cut rules, Putin stressed.

The Obama administration previously pledged in 2015 the US commitment to the agreement, planning to cut its greenhouse gas emission 26 to 28 percent by 2025. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet top European Union officials at a summit in Brussels.

The US president, who had pledged to quit the deal during last year’s election campaign, said he will be seeking a better deal for US workers. Some of the greatest change is underway in China, which is rapidly shutting down coal plants and mines and adding solar and wind plants, notwithstanding Trump’s shameless lies at the White House about China’s supposedly doing nothing.

Some U.S. states, including California, Washington and NY, have vowed to continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and continuing engaging in the global climate agreement process.