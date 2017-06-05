In order to comply with the Paris Accord (and, more importantly, in an effort to actually slow climate change) former President Barack Obama enacted a number of executive orders created to lower emissions and preserve the environment. “Trump“, said Barcelona-based ARA, “Against the Planet”.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and VDMA engineering industry group said US companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision. “The Paris Climate Treaty is the most important agreement between nations to collectively minimize the long term damage climate change will cause”.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be.” he said from the White House Rose Garden as he confirmed that the USA would join Nicaragua and Syria as the only countries not to be part of the pact.

Climate Interactive found that by not following through on its Paris climate commitment, the United States would spew an additional 1.4 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year through 2025, as compared with the USA following through on its commitment.

A comment that Donald Trump made yesterday in the White House Rose Garden when he announced the United States would pull out of the global Paris climate agreement was not based in science.

Obama was instrumental during the Paris Agreement negotiations, but the Europeans and Chinese have signaled their intent to go forward with emissions reductions whether or not the US joins in. Long a skeptic of climate change-calling it a “hoax” propagated by the Chinese to suppress USA manufacturing-this is the latest, and perhaps most significant, action taken by Trump under his “America First” doctrine, calling the agreement unfair to American workers and the economic impacts of “draconian”. While non-binding under global law, it represented concerted effort on behalf of almost all the world’s leaders to tackle climate change.

Other prominent nations, including Russia, India and Mexico also quickly signaled their commitment to the accord, although a Kremlin aide said it would not be viable without USA participation. Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Clean Energy initiative, for example, has helped fund efforts to take coal-fired power plants offline. “Yet, recent observations show they are now on the way towards overcoming this challenge”, the report says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said now that the United States has announced its decision, the world must think what is to be done in future.

“I think it’s very hard to fill the American shoes here”, says David Victor, a climate-policy expert at the University of California, San Diego. Yesterday, after Trump’s announcement, Musk did exactly that, following through on his word and becoming the de facto symbol of resistance in the tech sphere.

On Thursday, the Sierra Club, an environmental group, was scathing about Trump’s endorsement of what he regards as clean coal.

“Our mission has always been to leave the world better than we found it”, he wrote.

Several American companies ― including oil bigwigs Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips; automaker Tesla; and tech giants Apple, Facebook and Google ― have also expressed their support for the worldwide accord and have redoubled their commitment to mitigating global warming. “In the worst possible outcome, the USA announcement could eventually even lead to the broad Paris coalition unraveling”, he said.

Our absence in the Paris accord, which represents not only the future of the globe but of the next generation of the energy industry, has left the top spot wide open for China to swoop in and set the post marks.