Fresh morning raids in wake of London terror attack

Islamic State’s statement Sunday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Of those, 21 are still in a critical condition.

French officials also said a French person had died, another was missing and four are seriously injured in hospital.

The attackers were shot dead.

The British Transport Police chief says that an officer who was wounded in the London Bridge attack was armed only with his baton when he confronted the three knife-wielding assailants. An off-duty Metropolitan police officer was also injured while tackling the men.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

The killings were the second terrorist atrocity to hit the country in as many weeks after 22 were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

“Clearly there’s a huge operation, both to make sure that we can keep people safe at that immediate scene, examine the scene and roll out proper protection across London for individuals, for events, for crowded places”, she said.

Candice Hedge, 30, was badly wounded when one of the terrorists slashed her throat in the attack.

Less than two hours after the bridge attack, police warned they were responding to an “incident” in the Vauxhall area, more than a mile away, but confirmed early Sunday it was an unrelated stabbing.

“They are callous, they are barbaric and they are absolute cowards”.

“This is the work of cowardly, crazed criminals”, he told reporters in Sydney, adding that their evil message was a “blasphemous corruption” of Islam and millions of Muslims around the world.

Distraught, he followed the attackers to Borough Market – a food market that dates back centuries and is housed in an elegant 19th-century structure – and started throwing whatever he could find at them including chairs, glasses and bottles, AFP reported.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

Residents at the Barking flat said they recognised the attacker from a photograph and said he was of middle-eastern or Pakistani origin, had children, and had lived in the area for a number of years. Grande and other stars performed Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

The Home Office admitted last week that the report, which was commissioned in 2015, may never be published because of its “very sensitive” contents. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”. “So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society”, she said.

After the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months, May said Thursday’s national election would go ahead.

British author JK Rowling also slapped down Mr Trump for his criticism of the London Mayor.