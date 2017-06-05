Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others.

At the time of the attacks – around 10:00 p.m. local time (2100 UTC) – streets around London Bridge and Borough Market were crowded with people enjoying a Saturday night out in the district’s fashionable bars and restaurants. This bloodshed must end.

However, gunshot victim and former lawmaker Gabrielle Giffords slammed Trump’s tweet and said that “every day we are having a gun debate because every day 90 people in our country die from gun violence”.

May said the recent attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge were unconnected, but warned that they were bound together by the “single evil ideology of Islamist extremism”.

Counterterrorism officers arrested 12 people following raids in East London Sunday morning.

Former Vice President of USA, Al Gore, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union programme said, “Trump’s tweet misrepresented the words of the Mayor”.

During the USA presidential campaign a year ago, Mr Trump first proposed the ban on Muslims entering the U.S., but suggested he could make an exception for Mr Khan, who is London’s first Muslim mayor.

“At this time”, an official statement said, “we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States” as a result of the London attack.

Trump earlier criticized London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there. “It’s the worst thing we could do”.

British police arrested a dozen people on Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers used a van and large knives to kill seven people in London, including Archibald.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said that the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”.

Ferguson was walking just ahead of Archibald on the bridge when the attack happened, his brother Mark said. “We ask Angelenos to stay vigilant”. We need the courts to give us back our rights. The president tweeted in part, “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

The U.S. State Department condemned what it called “the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians” in a statement, and echoed Trump’s readiness to provide any assistance that British authorities request.