Friday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 8 Images Leak

Once again confirmed the imminent announcement of the smartphone Apple iPhone 8. Regardless, since Apple generally releases its new iPhones towards the end of the year, we still have quite a bit of time left before we will gain confirmation. Every June, company executives get up in front of the public (and a live audience of loyal developers who paid $1600 a head to get in) and lay out Apple’s vision for how all of its major platforms will evolve over the next year.

If rumors are to be believed, Apple will take the wraps off a Siri-powered smart speaker during WWDC. Instagram rival Clips could make an appearance as well and perhaps an update for Apple Pay.

“At current levels, we believe investors are anticipating an extremely strong iPhone 8 cycle, while giving relatively little weight to risks around gross margins, elasticity, supply issues, or the likelihood for declines beyond the iPhone 8 cycle”, said analysts Andy Hargreaves, Evan Wingren and Tyler Parker, at Pacific Crest, in a note to clients dated Sunday.

In terms of software and operating systems we can expecting to hear more about iOS 11, as well as an upgrade for its MacOS, WatchOS and TV OS. With regards to subscriptions Apple also announced that it would be reducing its cut to 15% from 30% if the subscriber maintained their subscription for more than one year.

There’s been a lot of speculation doing the rounds in regards to Apple’s next iPhone, and while rumours such as a full-face screen and the removal home button seem nearly certain to be accurate at this point, there is still some confusion over the Touch ID sensor. CNBC has reported that at least one of those sensors could track glucose levels for diabetics, and that Apple has added additional biomedical experts to its team.

Also, Apple might update its apps, like Mail and Safari, to allow the stylus to be used for annotations. With myriad competing connected devices, some have called Apple’s unifying attempts lacklustre. If that’s the case, expect updates here, too. Not only are these engaging experiences expected to boost sales especially with regards to games but they are also expected to have wide-ranging implications in enterprise productivity, healthcare and training.

Will Apple manage to integrate it into the display, or will the company follow Samsung by relocating it to the rear of the device? Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Like Google, Apple has been developing its own dedicated processor for AI, according to a person familiar with the plan. Competitors such as Facebook and Google have been more than happy to talk about how AI is baked into their products, and have offered up their tools for developers to use. Apple has been spotted testing a sensor-laden Lexus around Silicon Valley. Apple has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $148.98. But with the OLED screen of the iPhone 8 expected to be significantly larger than previous releases, there will be obvious pressure on Apple to finally improve the screen resolution to Quad HD. Will we actually hear about any of these at the keynote? But you never know.