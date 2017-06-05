Friday’s Weather: Scattered showers with highs in the mid-80s

However, it looks like the rain chances will definitely increase as we move into the end to the weekend.

Another ridge could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with warmer & drier conditions. The storms are expected to continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, according to the weather service.

An area of low pressure traverses across New England today, bringing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Storms are likely to fire up along the front starting around 3am and lasting through the morning commute. Daytime highs are still expected to reach the mid and upper 80s with a light southwest wind, 5 miles per hour.

Sunday again with the weak frontal boundary nearby the chance of storms are possible in the afternoon and mainly south of I-70. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side overnight, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies. Aside from that, Friday will feature periods of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Highs will begin to warm in the upper 80s and in some spots possibly reaching 90°. This means the storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, small hail, frequent lightning and isolated flooding.