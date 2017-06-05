Funeral held for Manchester attack victim Eilidh MacLeod

Parents of a teenage Manchester terror victim have paid tribute to their “darling” daughter ahead of her funeral.

Eilidh’s funeral is the first of the Manchester victims’ to be held and will take place at Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Castlebay, today.

The teen had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with friend Laura MacIntyre, who remains injured, when ISIS inspired terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a nail bomb – injuring 119 people.

Caledonian MacBrayne has altered its Oban to Castlebay ferry timetable to make it possible for scores of mourners to travel to the island for the funeral service.

Parish priest Father John Paul MacKinnon spoke of the “gifted” and “beautiful” teenager before saying songs which were special to Eilidh would be played before the ceremony.

He was expected to tell mourners that Eilidh “packed a lot into her 14 happy years”.

“We will always remember her as a truly attractive girl inside and out, eternally young, loved by all and forever in our hearts”.

“The last thing in Eilidh’s life was happiness – she had spent a wonderful weekend away from the island, going shopping, going to nice cafes, going to the cinema and then going to her pop idol’s concert – Ariana”.

Eilidh’s body was taken to the family home in Castlebay ahead of her funeral today.

“Even though there is a great sadness here today, there is a great thankfulness to God for blessing us with Eilidh’s life”. Our loss is certainly heaven’s gain.

“The family have been overwhelmed by the great generosity and love that they have received ever since they lost their Eilidh”.

“As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this hard time”.

Laura, 15, suffered “horrendous” injuries in the blast but her parents have said she is making “remarkable progress” with her recovery.

Eilidh was brought up in Vatersay, a small island linked by a causeway to Barra, and her family moved to Castlebay about two years ago.

The funeral, on June 5, will be attended by political ministers including the Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The route passed Eilidh’s school, where the green and white flag of Barra has been flying at half-mast.

Businesses on the island had closed for several hours to allow their staff to attend.

A wreath of flowers was sent by Greater Manchester Police and Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham.