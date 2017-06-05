Furious Bryce Harper Charges Mound In Bench-Clearing Memorial Day Brawl

Harper, a Las Vegas kid, has always seemed to enjoy facing the Giants.

Drilled on the hip by a 98 miles per hour heater on Strickland’s first pitch in the eighth inning with two outs, none on and Washington ahead 2-0, Harper didn’t hesitate. He claims he did not expect Harper to charge the mound and had to adjust quickly.

Meanwhile, Strickland had to be dragged back to the dugout by three of his teammates.

With Washington Nationals up against the San Francisco Giants, Strickland (the pitcher in question) was trying to keep his side in the game and had one pitch remaining to strike out Bryce Harper. As expected, Strickland denied hitting Harper intentionally. However, it took him 3 years later to finally get his payback.

All the talk after the game was about the melee that had ensued. Now they’ll wait for Strickland to get hit with a suspension, and Harper is looking at a layoff, too. He then dropped an obvious expletive at the home plate umpire who ejected him.

The pitch connected, Harper was immediately displeased, and after motioning with his bat broke into a full sprint towards the Giants fireballer, pausing only briefly to take off his helmet and crow-hop to get a few extra miles an hour on the protective device he clearly meant to hurl back at the aggressor.

Harper said he didn’t go to the plate expecting any animosity from Strickland. ‘I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I think (the Giants) were definitely shocked at the situation, shocked that he would do something like that three years later, ‘ Harper said. I know he took (Strickland) deep in the playoffs a couple of times and he probably took exception to that.

If Harper is suspended it will be the first time in over a year.

“I don’t get to fight the pitcher when he strikes me out twice”, Zimmerman said. “He didn’t come up and in at my face or anything like that”. “I don’t know why he’s still thinking about it”. He should be thinking about wearing that ring home every single night. On Monday, we found out what a fight between them looks like. This would be the last time things were civil on the field for quite awhile. Mike Morse is about as big as they come and he was getting knocked around like a pinball.

Translation: This is Hunter’s problem and I want no part of it.

Posey explained himself after the game, and wasn’t apologetic. Apparently, time hasn’t healed their wounds because in a relatively close game, Strickland made a decision to plunk the 2015 National League MVP. I don’t even think he should be thinking about what happened in the first round. The Giants had a golden opportunity to run their winning streak to three but the offense never got going in the series opening loss to visiting Washington.