Game 2 of Cavs-Warriors starts like track meet

The Cavaliers kept the game close, even though the Warriors initially pushed the lead to 12 points with a 10-1 run in the second. “A lot of things you can’t do defensively by having K.D. on the floor”.

Consistently attacking the hoop off the dribble did wonders for the Cavaliers’ offense in the first half of Game 2.

Curry and Durant have been hailed as the best duo in the NBA but the Warriors guard said they were just trying to play good basketball.

Kerr said he decided Sunday (Monday, PHL time) that he is able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following back surgeries. Through two games Kerr was fine but somewhere between arriving in Portland in advance of Game 3 and the shootaround that morning Kerr started feeling bad.

Steve Kerr walked into the media room, sat down, smiled and asked “Any questions, or not?” “‘Knute Rockne, All-American?’ Yeah, probably show that. Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year assuming his usual courtside seat, Curry received a special request from Kerr: “to play with passion and play with joy”, Curry shared.

But he didn’t get it off. Durant rose with those tarantula arms and completely ate Love’s hook shot, palming it, staring Love down and then starting a fastbreak the other way.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. But James (eight), Love (six) and Irving (six) combined for 20 of Cleveland’s final 26 points of the half, narrowing the gap to three by the intermission.

So he turned to Durant, riding him for a playoff-high 41 minutes and uncorking him as the center, something the Warriors have done very little this season.

Golden State has committed twice as many turnovers already in Game 2 of the NBA Finals than it did in the entirety of Game 1 – eight so far in this game, four in all of the series opener on Thursday.

Stephen Curry has tied Paul Pierce’s NBA Finals record with 10 free throws made in a quarter.

Durant is putting himself at the front of the Finals MVP conversation, as he’s averaging 35.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists through the first two games. He was leading all scorers at the half with 18 points.

It didn’t matter in the end. But he wasn’t going to let James get the better of him and kept pressing for an angle to the hoop.

The Warriors won this game on the 3-point line, where they made 18 on 43 attempts (the 18 3s are a Finals record) to Cleveland’s 8 on 29 tries.

Durant scored nine points, which matched the nine James posted with his three field goals and two free throws in the period. It also matched Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history. Still, he couldn’t get it going from deep and he just didn’t have enough firepower to match Golden State.