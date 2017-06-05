Game 2: Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113 (final)

This is only the fifth Finals game – and the first since 1967 – where both teams had at least 64 points at the half.

Ahead of Game 2 on Monday (AEDT) NBA TV’s Kristen Ledlow reported Kerr will make his return as the Dubs bench boss. During the 2015-16 season, current Lakers coach Luke Walton was an assistant for Kerr and coached 43 games, going 39-4.

The Golden State Warriors coach who has been sidelined since April 22 with symptoms from his botched back surgery two summers ago is returning for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Sunday night.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

Said Shaun Livingston, “It’s good to have him back”. We love his presence. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot”. But in order to do so, they’re going to have to beat one of the hottest teams in postseason history.

James has played over 200 games in his National Basketball Association playoff career, and coming into the 2016-17 rendition, he was averaging 28 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the playoffs in his first 11 appearances. The crowd shot to its feet whenever Klay Thompson scored.

He joked that Brown had fallen well short of expectations as his fill-in, saying, “I just think the numbers are totally deceiving”. Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland where the Cavs will look to regain the magic that helped them overcome deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 in last year’s Finals. Kerr, battling pain issues and complications from back surgery that knocked him out in the first round, was back on the Warriors bench with the intention of coaching the remainder of the series.

“That’s the plan”, Kerr said. “Probably show that. Maybe get a little teary eyed”. They also set the record for the most consecutive playoff wins.

Curry provided the coach more than a glimpse of his greatness from up close after Kerr had been watching games from the locker room while speaking to his players beforehand and at halftime.