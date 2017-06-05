Game 7 offers chance at history for Penguins and Senators

Speaking on Wednesday, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said it would be “reasonable” to expect defenseman Schultz and forward Hornqvist to return in the team’s deciding game seven against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Crosby has piled up three goals, five points and 16 shots in the last four games and though he went pointless in Tuesday’s 2-1 Game 6 loss, he still fired six shots at Craig Anderson, won 61 per cent of his 28 draws and finished the night with a 68-per-cent puck possession mark.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan exchanged second-period goals after the Penguins appeared to break the ice earlier, only to have a Trevor Daley goal waived off because of goalie interference.

The Senators take on the defending champion Penguins in Pittsburgh on Thursday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.

“I believe in the group we have and I know when we play our game and if we’re on we can beat any team in the league and if we’re off, you can have an off night”, Senators forward Clarke MacArthur said, via CBC Sports. “I remember coming back after we lost 7-0, I was driving back talking to (defenceman) Dion (Phaneuf) and he was like, “We’re going to get this series” and I was thinking the same thing”. “So we got one of the two and we have a job to do going into Game 7″.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on as he skates against the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on May 23, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. “We just keep our same focus and just worry about what we’re doing”. Senators head coach Guy Boucher challenged it, though. The Pens outshot Ottawa, overcame some spotty officiating that, to be fair, went against both sides, and they mostly looked dominant in putting the pressure on Anderson.

“Don’t want to say it was a turning point, but it was a building point”, Ryan said. I think it’s a great opportunity, just like (Tuesday) was, and I think the players have really stuck to the identity of when we have success. “They’re two of the best in the game, and they’re still out there working”. “That’s one thing we’ve been real good at all year is kind of bouncing back, and keeping an even keel and not getting too low when things aren’t going our way”, Turris said. The battle between the pipes is trending in the right direction for Ottawa ahead of a winner-take-all game in which they’ll need nearly everything to go their way. Malkin scored a goal in Game 6 that was as close to a one-man show as it gets.

“They’re so competitive”, said Penguins winger Carter Rowney. “Obviously, when you get it, you move on”.

The Senators quieted the Penguins early in the series, holding them to three goals through three games by playing disciplined hockey. “I think that it’s something that in the playoffs you have to get better and better to improve, and that’s one area we’ve got make sure we improve on”.

Those Red Wings, by the way, fell to the Penguins in seven games.

“You need to be a little bit lucky to be good at times“. That’s more than enough to help his team win those contests. Every game is always different in a series; there are changes all over the place.