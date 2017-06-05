Game of Thrones’ final season might not air next year; here’s why

While fans eagerly await the premiere of the seventh season of GAME OF THRONES on July 16th, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys hinted in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that the eighth and final installment, consisting of only six episodes, may not air until 2019. I think this is the first show to prove that can be done – and we’re the first people to pay for it. I haven’t even seen outlines. The idea is not to do four shows. The fact that there’s enough material to even contemplate making different prequels is insane when you think about it. George has all these histories he’s thought about and that’s one reason why the books are so good. He explained that the bar set be David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is so high that they are now working hard to find something that can live up to the same standards. I want to make sure that [any prequel] feels worthy.

That high bar is still something that needs to be maintained on Game of Thrones itself which is why it is still the focus right now.

He also said HBO doesn’t plan on having a new Game of Thrones show for each quarter. The show that Dan and David have created will get its proper send off first. We have some wonderful writers who want to take a shot at this. “It would have been really tough if we lost any core cast members along the way, I’m very happy we’ve kept everyone and we get to finish it the way we want to”. Bringing that into light, Bloys then confirmed that Season 8 won’t be out until either 2018 or 2019, depending on how much time the showrunners needed.

“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule”, Bloys said.

But now perhaps the most fearful news yet has struck Thrones fanatics: season 8 could potentially not air until 2019. They didn’t go and do movies in between seasons, they didn’t set anything else up, they put everything – and are putting everything – into this show.

HBO has put the four stories for a “Game of Thrones” spin-off in a sort of trial by combat. They feel that adding their name will lead to some expectations from fans and this will add to their responsibility. It has even been reported that there are four spin-offs in the works though it’s uncertain whether all or any of them will make it to air. Well, Boys has told us to forget about that, well… four of them anyway. You can check out the recently released trailer below.