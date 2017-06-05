Gangster Look Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui From Munna Michael Is Out!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a powerhouse of talent and on-screen the actor has portrayed some award winning characters.

Bollywood’s acting gem Nawazuddin Siddiqui never fails to surprise his fans and cine lovers with his flawless performances. The movie is touted to be a dance-music drama and, when a dancing champ like Tiger leads the film, the viewers are surely headed for a treat!

Nawaz, who is part of Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, will be shaking his leg for a dance sequence in the movie. This time Nawazuddin will not be seen shaking legs with the actor but will be seen as gangster who wants to dance like Munna and made a decision to learn how to do it. In the poster, Nawazuddin can be seen giving a evil stare to the audience. As usually, the colors of the poster are catchy and vibrant as the last ones.

The film will be revolving around Tiger’s character whos a street lad and happens to be a big fan of pop star Michael Jackson. Now, Another poster of Nawaz is very interesting and it is also creating a hype for the movie.