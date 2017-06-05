Gareth Bale aims for more trophies at Real Madrid

Juventus fans watching the UCL final rushed out of a Turin piazza after witnesses reported being spooked by a loud sound.

Thousands of football fans were watching a live relay of Juventus’ Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff when a bang was heard and rumours of an explosion spread.

Real Madrid did not want to celebrate their 12th Champions League title at Cibeles. About five people were seriously hurt, including a 7-year-old boy who was trampled, Sky TG24 reported.

Thousands of fans gathered outside City Hall to watch Madrid’s captain Sergio Ramos show off the famous trophy from the venue’s balcony in front of an adoring audience.

Bags and shoes were left scattered on the ground as people ran screaming out of the square.

During the second half of the match, which Juventus lost 1-4, people mistook firecrackers for a terrorist bombing or gunshots, according to the witnesses.

Nearly 20,000 fans watched their hopes being dashed as Real Madrid devastated Juventus 4:1 despite many considering the Italian club to be the favorite of the match.

The Wales global told reporters as Madrid celebrated their latest Champions League triumph: “I don’t see why we can’t be in that company”.

He said: “We are disappointed”.

Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri said following the match, “I would just like to say that we feel for what happened to our fans in Turin”.

Most of the injured were treated for cuts and light contusions.

In recent years, a string of terror attacks, including bombings, shootings and stabbings, have hit multiple European cities, striking fear into the hearts of the nations in the continent.