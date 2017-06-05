Gareth Bale celebrated winning the Champions League with Real Madrid

It also happened to be Ronaldo’s 600th career goal for club and country.

His 20th-minute opener oozed class, then he ghosted unmarked into Juventus’ six-yard box midway through the second half for his team’s third goal to confirm yet another European crown.

Two goals from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo along with strikes from Casemiro and Marco Asensio shattered the resolve of plucky Juve and ensured Real lifted the famous trophy for the 12th time.

By following up on their Champions League triumph a year ago against Atletico Madrid, Real have also become the first European side to reach consecutive Club World Cups. During his time with the Premier League’s gold standard club, he played under one of the best coaches of all-time: Sir Alex Ferguson.

Comparing Madrid’s Champions League triumph to their LaLiga success, Zidane said: “It’s the same, it’s a special day, but LaLiga was the happiest day of my career, because it’s 38 matches and to win with the last one is brilliant”.

Juve had actually made a damned good fist of it and should have been in front at half-time when the wheels came off in a three minute spell early in the second half. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals.

It was heartbreak again for Juve, however, who were seeking a treble after winning the Italian league and cup.

Massimiliano Allegri was at a loss to explain how his team ended up conceding more goals in this one game than they have in the entire tournament leading up to the final.

The Wales worldwide has struck 67 goals since arriving at the Bernabeu, including 22 in his first campaign in Madrid, before finding the back of the net on 19 occasions last term.

Ronaldo was at the heart of it, playing the ball into the path of Dani Carvajal who cut it straight back to allow the Portuguese forward to sweep the ball sweetly into the far corner.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United dropped their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann in order to pursue Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale this summer.

Mario Mandzukic’s spectacular acrobatic overhead kick to level seven minutes later temporarily silenced the Bernabeu. The Juventus fans in the 72,000 crowd erupted, ramping up the atmosphere that was already crackling under the closed stadium roof.

64′ GOAL! Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid: Casemiro’s long-distance shot took a very heavy deflection off Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira to spin past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

“I’m very happy. It was an wonderful season again”. The numbers don’t lie. Can’t we just enjoy both of them for what they were – moments of pure genius.

“Year after year he is showing he is the best player in the world, the best player in history”, said Real fan Raul Alvarez, 25, of Ronaldo whilst proudly drapping a Madrid flag on his back. If somebody wins the Ballon d’Or and scores so many goals, obviously it’s a big advantage.