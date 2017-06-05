Gareth Bale hoping to help make more history at Real Madrid

In the past 12 months, he has won two Champions League titles, the European Championship with Portugal, claimed a Spanish league title and the World Club Cup, and on an individual level been awarded the Ballon d’Or and Fifa’s “Best” award. “But I’m very grateful to this wonderful club for giving me this opportunity”.

With only brief spells as Madrid’s assistant coach and “B” team boss on his CV, critics wondered how he would cope with a squad of fragile egos at a club rife with political power struggles.

His side may have been destroyed 4-1, but Mario Mandzukic can look back fondly on this effort.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however.

“I want to thank all of you”, Zidane told fans as chants of his name rang around the Bernabeu.

The Wales worldwide was a second-half substitute on Saturday as Madrid claimed their second Champions League triumph in as many seasons with a 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff.

Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 on Saturday in the final in Cardiff, Wales, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

And like Real’s performance on the pitch at the Principality Stadium as they tore the Italian champions apart with goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio adding to Ronaldo’s double, there was no sign of the Madrid fans’ tiring of success.

His career total in all competitions now stands at 600, a record 108 of which have come in the Champions League.

“The objective is to win next season’s Champions League, it is not easy, but nothing is impossible”. And Bale believes the current team has taken its place among the great Real sides of the past. “The people that criticise me will need to put their guitar back in the case because once again we won and we are the best”, Ronaldo crowed.

“It’s a long season, but I’m motivated, I’m happy. It’s another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League”.

“We have achieved a historic feat”, Madrid left back Marcelo said.

Speaking after the game, Perez said: “All the players are extraordinary but there are always some sacrificed”.

‘I think we can get better. Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half. When the stars didn’t play, the youngsters did and they did well.

“We promised to return and we have returned as champions”, added Ramos as the squad visited the home of Madrid’s local government and the city hall.

‘I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit, recover from the surgery – which still has a little more healing to do – but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger.

“We have made more history, we are very happy to win the 12th”.