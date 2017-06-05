Gareth Bale insists his future remains at Real Madrid

Bale was a late substitute in the Champions League final as Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win against Serie A giants Juventus in Cardiff.

Gareth Bale celebrates after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid for the third time in four years. “We are winning trophies and I am happy”.

Guillem Balague has ruled out Real Madrid parting company with Gareth Bale in the summer transfer window.

‘I could’ve never dreamt of this, but it’s thanks to this family, who made it easier.

The Welsh striker further said that the reason he came to Real was to win trophies and that Los Blancos will continue to do so. We’re enjoying winning them at the moment, so we’ll continue to do so.

‘The first half was much more hard against a great team in all aspects.

British daily The Independent, quoting multiple sources in Spain and Manchester, reported that reigning Spanish champions Real are willing to listen to offers from United for Bale and the subject has already been broached between the two clubs.

“My ankle will be fine in the long term, ” Bale said. I obviously came back way too early from my surgery and I suffered a bit.

“Then I’ll obviously do some work in the off-season to get it stronger and ready for next season so I’ll be firing on all cylinders”, said Bale.

He helped Wales to the semifinals of Euro 2016 last summer, but missed three months of this season after undergoing ankle surgery in November.

Persistent injury trouble meant Bale was limited to just 27 games in all competitions during the course of the season, while his cameo appearance in Cardiff was his first outing of any kind since limping out April’s Clásico against Barcelona just 39 minutes in.

Balled added that winning the European trophy in his hometown was a great memory to have. “This club is the biggest in Champions League history ever, it’s great to be a part of and we want to win more“.