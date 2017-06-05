Gasquet retires against Monfils at French Open

“When you play someone that good, maybe you’re a little bit more switched on and your focus is maybe a little bit higher”.

– Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki beat American Catherine Bellis 6-2 2-6 6-3 in their rain-delayed third round match.

A grueling opener that in hindsight proved to be decisive saw Del Potro earn set points in three different games-returning at 5-3, serving at 5-4, and in the tiebreaker at 7-6 and 8-7.

Chung, who is ranked 67th, had never beaten a top-10 player in six attempts but leveled when play resumed, keeping alive his bid to become the first South Korean to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros. “A lot of people wouldn’t have thought that I would maybe get to this stage or be playing the way that I did in the last two sets [against Del Potro], so I’m happy I’ve managed to turn it around”. “It was a very tough first set and after that I really got into it, ” said Wawrinka, the 2015 champion. “He had chances in the first set, he double faulted on set point”.

A break in the first game of the second set enhanced Murray’s advantage, but Del Potro stayed in touch as the world No 1 failed to convert with two break points in the third game.

It was really good to work things out on court and come through against someone as good as Juan Martin del Potro, after a couple of tournaments worrying about my game and where it was at.

The other British citizen in the French Open is Kyle Edmund.

Romanian third seed and 2014 runner-up Simona Halep sealed her place in the fourth round with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

Halep showed no signs of the ankle injury that threatened to rule her out of the tournament.

Halep, who has reached at least the quarterfinals at each of the four majors, next plays Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

The 15th-seeded Monfils moved into the fourth round at the French Open for the seventh time.

Another set point was saved and then Murray, whose drop shots were masterful, extracted the forehand error at 9-8, which went wide by millimetres.

Cilic was another victor and helped out with a fix job on the net before seeing the back of Feliciano Lopez, while Rafael Nadal was spoilt after all despite saying he did not need gifts on his birthday.

Cilic took the second set when he broke Lopez to love and served out the match to win in 1 hour, 47 minutes.

Although this is only the Russian’s third appearance in a Grand Slam tournament, Murray is well aware of the threat he poses.

However, Cornet admitted that her relationship with Garcia has virtually broken down.

0 – The number of service games won by Polish ninth seed Radwanska in a 6-2, 6-1 drubbing by Alize Cornet.

Those who stuck it out on Court Philippe Chatrier took the disappointment on the chin when they were told there would no more play, some still singing on the way out.

The main event of Saturday was a promising match between the first racket of the world Andy Murray and the stellar Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, who played Roland Garros for the first time since 2012.

France have three women in the last 16 for the first time in 23 years.

Andy Murray will measure himself against one of the best of the next generation in the fourth round of the French Open.

Pliskova faces Germany’s Carina Witthoeft and Halep plays No. 26 Daria Kasatkina of Russian Federation.