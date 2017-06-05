Gatland expected to shuffle Lions side against Blues

“We have a few work-ons from last weekend and we know we need to be more clinical”, Gatland said when naming the side on Monday.

Farrell arrived on the field after 50 minutes as a replacement for Johnny Sexton and was instrumental in Anthony Watson’s try.

“It’s always a little bit tougher and when the heat is on and everyone is looking to you to make the calls”.

“The Blues host the Lions on Wednesday, and Scott Robertson’s men play the Lions in Christchurch next Saturday and, having watched the Barbarians push Warren Gatland’s pack around, and the backs run rings around the visitors, the Crusaders should feel confident of a earning a famous scalp”.

“I kind of look and go: ‘Was is it when we were successful at Wasps or when I was coaching Waikato in the Air New Zealand Cup?’ I don’t know, when did a certain style change?”

Self-employed maintenance engineer Sam Anderson-Heather’s converted try put the Barbarians 7-3 ahead at the break, with Farrell forced to rescue the tourists in a wholly unconvincing victory.

“I’m sure he’s got a cool demeanour to handle that and with the support around him”. Next time I get an opportunity I want to get out there and play again.

“We were hanging on at times in the first half, so it was good messages at half-time and we came out and executed in the second half”.

“It’s an opportunity for Stephen to step up and we think he’s ready to do that”, Umaga told reporters. But we are happy to win.

Faletau had already refused to dignify Brooke’s comments and rejected his fine showing in the 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians was a riposte. “It is arranged for us and we have to take our lot”.

“Time together in the saddle will be very important now in training, putting together combinations and the team that goes out together on Wednesday, that is the next task in hand”.

Paul doesn’t pull any punches in his assessment of Gatland’s side: “If coach Warren Gatland had a worst case scenario in mind for the Lions performance, his team surpassed it”.

“The All Blacks are more than just a nation’s rugby team, they are a national symbol and so even non-rugby supporters feed off that superiority”, he added.

Te’o, who was born in Auckland and made his name in rugby league before heading to Europe, joined the rest of the squad on Sunday in travelling to Waitangi Treaty Grounds where they were welcomed by a special Maori greeting, which saw one of the largest Powhiri’s in the last 30 years take place in glorious sunshine.

Before a sellout crowd of 20,000 at Toll Stadium, it was the Barbarians, a side representing a cross-section of New Zealand provincial rugby players, who made the most of the running for the first 30 minutes.

Head coach Gatland had suggested long auto journeys to community visits on Friday could have contributed to back spasms suffered by Ross Moriarty and Kyle Sinckler.