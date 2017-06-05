General Election Campaign Continues As Normal After London Terror Attack

In Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night before running into the busy Borough Market area where they slit people’s throats and stabbed them indiscriminately.

A similar attack in March on Westminster bridge, carried out by 52-year-old Briton Khaled Massood, killed four people and injured more than 50.

Tearful fans and some of the world’s biggest stars turned their noses up in defiance of terrorists as they packed a benefit concert for victims of the Manchester bombing, on Sunday (June 4), just a day after another militant attack in London.

London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names haven’t been released.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation.

“Trump told the crowd at the gala that he spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to ‘express our unwavering support.’ The president said the USA will do everything in its power to ‘bring those that are guilty to justice.’ Adding, ‘American sends our thoughts and prayers'”.

A parliamentary election takes place on Thursday and May’s spokeswoman said the government was working closely with police on security for the vote.

“Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter”, the statement said.

“My understanding is that, without hesitation, wearing his normal clothes, he dived in and tried to assist, and he I’m afraid was himself severely injured but utterly heroic”, she said. We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists.

Dr Walsh, a senior lecturer in Intelligence and Security Studies at Charles Sturt University, said it wasn’t possible to live in a police state.

“There was a vehicle with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

“We will always be looking to see if anything has been directed from overseas but I would say the majority of the threat that we are facing at the moment does not appear to be directed from overseas”.

The young woman was a talented social worker and an “exceptional human being”, Christiansen said in a statement.

She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

Detectives are trying to establish whether the three attackers were part of a wider terror network. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, said Pharrel Williams, who performed alongside Miley Cyrus.

The Met officer was having a drink with friends after work when he saw his uniformed colleagues and members of the public being “severely assaulted”.

May also chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra committee, although Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, told ITV’s Peston on Sunday that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre had recommended no change to the threat level, which is at “severe”, the second-highest level, after being reduced from “critical” in the days after the Manchester attack. “It was a few minutes after that the commotion really kicked off with police on the scene but they weren’t pursuing the gentlemen on foot”. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

“The knifemen ran shouting into the El Pastor taco restaurant in Borough Market and stabbed a woman”, the Sunday Times reports.