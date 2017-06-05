General Election poll: Labour continues to close gap

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the opposition Labour Party remains unchanged at 12 points ahead of a June 8 election, but her personal approval ratings have turned negative for the first time, according to a ComRes poll published on Saturday.

ComRes, which conducted the poll for the Sunday Mirror and Independent newspapers, said support for the Conservatives stood at 47 percent, up one percentage point, and Labour was on 35 percent, also up one point.

The premier has come under pressure as Labour, led by Jeremy Corbyn, narrowed the gap in the polls, turning an apparently unassailable Tory lead six weeks ago into a single-digit margin a week before the vote.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said voting Conservative was “the only way” people could be sure income tax would not be hiked.

A failure to win the June 8 election with a large majority would weaken May just as Brexit talks are due to begin while the loss of her majority would pitch British politics into turmoil.

Theresa May has said it is her “firm intention” to reduce taxes for ordinary working families if she is returned to power in the General Election on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, speaks at a campaign event in Reading, May 31, 2017.

“I called a general election because I believe the British people have a right to vote and say who they want to see leading them through the Brexit process”, she said.

If the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and May wins a sizeable victory, she will axe current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with Interior Minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported.

In contrast, Mr Corbyn’s rating has risen by 18 points although he continues to lag well behind the Prime Minister on minus 15%.

Earlier this year, May’s government was forced into a U-turn when it dropped a plan to increase national insurance contributions on self-employed workers after Conservative lawmakers protested that it broke the 2015 pledge.

He claimed a Government he led would ease tensions with countries such as North Korea through negotiations “before it reached that stage”, and would not say if the United Kingdom would hit back if struck by another country.

He said: “The only guarantee the Tories are prepared to give at this election is to big business and high earners while low and middle income earners have seen no guarantee from Theresa May that their taxes won’t be raised and pensioners are left to worry about whether they will be able to heat their homes or even keep their homes, with no clarity on cuts to winter fuel payments or the dementia tax”.