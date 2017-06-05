George Conway pulls out of consideration for Justice Department job

Conway was asked about a story in the New York Times saying that lawyers in the White House have told Trump, whose administration is being probed by a special council, that his tweets could be used against him in court. “You know, in four and a half short months, he has already done so much to unleash energy investment and to really roll back draconian and burdensome environmental regulations that President [Barack] Obama sneaked in there”.

Conway also praised conservatives for their role in helping elect Trump. She is not the president.

On Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Conway said Trump “weighed the consequences and made his choice, as he always does”. “I have found the hard way that a gift all women can give to themselves is self-awareness, and I hope she finds some soon”.

Returning to public life after a post-election break, Clinton has blamed everything from misogyny to overblown coverage of her private email server controversy for her loss to Trump.

Conway – whose verbal contortionist acts in her candidate’s defense helped popularize the concept of “alternative facts“- said Thursday that compared with Trump, Clinton ran a “joyless”, message-free campaign. “They said that this will have a statistically insignificant impact in a positive way on carbon emissions, and it let China and India off without having to compel their behavior in such a dramatic way”, she said. “My fears never came to be”.

George Conway – a partner at a prominent law firm and the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway – has withdrawn himself from consideration to become the head of the Justice Department’s civil division, he said in a statement on Friday (June 2), citing family considerations as he became the latest sign of personnel woes at the White House.

GS: I’ll ask it one more time: does he believe global warming’s a hoax?

Conway didn’t stick around for dinner, but gamely posed for selfies with fans and took a few questions from reporters.