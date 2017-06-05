Georgia racetrack worker killed at weekend motorcycle event

Harrell, 60, had been volunteering at the Road Atlanta circuit for the best part of two decades, and was working as a marshal during the weekend’s WERA Cycle Jam event when the tragic accident occurred.

Road Atlanta spokeswoman Kelsi Nilsson confirmed the incident, calling Hazel Harrell’s death “a bad tragedy”, but didn’t give further details.

The track about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta was hosting the WERA Cycle Jam on Saturday, when Harrell was killed. She died as a result of her injuries.

Harrell was well known throughout motorcycle road racing circles as a regular worker at Road Atlanta’s Turn Seven.

“Road Atlanta utilizes private (emergency) services for its operation”, he said.

Nilsson said “we’re all heartbroken” over the incident.

The track did issue a statement earlier today: “We at Road Atlanta are devastated to confirm the passing of one of our own, Hazel Harrell, this weekend”.

According to a Facebook post by Road Atlanta, a multi-purpose motor sports facility in Braselton, Harrell worked for the company for almost 20 years.