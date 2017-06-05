German rock fest cleared to resume after terror-threat scare

One of Germany‘s biggest music festivals will resume after being evacuated due to a terrorism scare, organisers have said.

The festival was evacuated on its opening night on Friday after Koblenz police said they were in possession of “concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat can not be ruled out”.

The top security official in western Rhineland-Palatinate, Roger Lewentz, planned a news conference at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) Saturday.

Koblenz police said they had received information of a “concrete threat” against the event.

“Because of the last attack on a concert in Manchester, the security concept for Rock am Ring was modified in advance and the number of security officers was significantly increased to around 1,200″.

“Set up for day two of Rock am Ring has commenced and the program is going to be resumed in the early afternoon”.

The rock festival’s official Facebook page thanked fans for their “incredibly disciplined behaviour” and “exemplary cooperation”. A statement from police in the nearby German town of Koblenz explained that, “due to a terror danger situation, we told the organiser to temporarily stop the concert as a precaution”.

On Friday, police suspended the shows and ordered attendees to evacuate the festival’s site. He said that “we can take no risks”.

Police searched the festival grounds near the Nürburgring race track thoroughly before declaring it once again safe for visitors, the BBC reports. “We have to support the police investigations”, according to a translated statement provided to Billboard by festival owner Live Nation.

A festivalgoer holds up a sign for his mother at Rock am Ring. The police warning led organizers to shut down the festival -which features acts including Rammstein, System of a Down, Liam Gallagher, Prophets of Rage, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – on Friday.