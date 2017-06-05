Germany, China rally behind climate pact

Li made the comments at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who welcomed his pledge.

“We are living at a time of global uncertainties”. They also signed a multitude of business deals. “We in Germany, in Europe and the world will band together to take more decisive action than ever to confront and successfully surmount major challenges to humanity such as climate change“, she told reporters.

Asked about the Trump administration’s possible move to exit from the Paris climate agreement, Li said China would uphold its commitments.

At the weekend G7 summit of wealthy nations, European and Canadian officials warned Trump that the United States risked ceding global leadership on combating climate change to China if it withdrew from the Paris accord.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s worldwide broadcaster, Merkel has in recent days suggested that German-US ties were on less stable ground, having vented her frustration at Trump following last week’s G7 talks in Sicily, which she described as “very unsatisfying”. Since then she has hosted Li and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to DW, Merkel reportedly gave Li her backing for a free-trade deal between the European Union and China, but pointed out that an investment deal would be a precondition to any future trade talks. “We see it as our responsibility to strengthen our partnership in many fields and to work for a rules-based world order”, she said.

Li said he believed the two had found a solution on the issue of Chinese quotas for electric cars after a lengthy discussion.