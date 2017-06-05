Germany: Some embassy staff hurt in Kabul attack

ISIL has claimed responsibility for several recent bombings in the Afghan capital, including a powerful blast targeting an armoured North Atlantic Treaty Organisation convoy that killed at least eight people and wounded 28 on May 3.

There was no claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, though Afghanistan’s spy agency blamed the Taliban-allied Haqqani network and neighbouring Pakistan for the blast.

However, the Taliban group, who shares a close tie with the Haqqani network, has refuted the NDS statement.

“It felt like an quake”, said 21-year-old Mohammad Hassan, describing the moment the blast struck the bank where he was working.

“They were going to their work like any other day and now they are lost“, a young Afghan man said of his missing uncle and cousins, sobbing quietly outside Kabul’s Emergency hospital.

A Western diplomatic source told AFP that the vehicle was a water tanker stuffed with more than 1,500kg of explosives, and left a 7m deep crater at the scene.

Also in the area is Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, the Presidential Palace and its intelligence and security headquarters, guarded by soldiers trained by the USA and its coalition partners. “Why and for how long do we have to suffer this situation?” said shopkeeper Enayatullah Mohammadi.

The blast comes as Afghanistan is set to host an global “Kabul Initiative” conference aimed at streamlining all efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict in the country. The death toll has raised to at least 90 people, and more than 450 others were wounded. Casualties and injuries were reported only from the German embassy, with an Afghan security guard among the dead and some staffers injured.

The Taliban and Pakistan have denied involvement.

On the streets, however, the main concern was survival.

Germany considers areas of Afghanistan, including Kabul, safe and has been regularly deporting Afghans whose asylum requests have been rejected, particularly those with criminal records.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Ghani to offer his condolences and support, the Afghan president’s spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said the bomber’s target was unknown.

For 16 years, USA troops and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies have been fighting alongside Afghan forces to crush the Taliban and more recently ISIS in Afghanistan.

The Australian embassy nearby was also damaged and placed on lockdown – staff were reportedly shaken but unharmed.