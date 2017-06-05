Germany, Turkey to discuss impasse over visiting troops

“That’s a point rightly addressed by Turkey“, he added.

“The PKK is a banned [terrorist] organization in Germany too, since it is deeply involved with arms trade, drug traffic and racketeering”. “It is definitely also in our interests to dry up their financial resources and not allow them any room to operate in Germany”.

Turkey has long criticized Germany for not taking serious measures against the PKK, which is carrying out propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities from the country.

In an interview with German weekly Bild am Sonntag that comes a day before his visit to Ankara on Monday, Gabriel said he would discuss with his Turkish counterpart ways to overcome recent tensions between the two sides, as well as explore possible areas of cooperation, such as countering the PKK, with a view to normalize ties.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Sunday acknowledged Turkey’s concerns regarding the PKK terrorist organization’s activities, saying that it is for the benefit of Germany to not let the PKK to conduct its activities in Germany as the terror organization run many illegal rings across the country.

The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Turkey blocked the visit to Incirlik Air Base, angered by German authorities’ decision to grant asylum to soldiers Turkey accuses of participating in last year’s failed coup.

“German army is a parliamentary army”, he said, and highlighted that it is controlled by the parliament, not by the government, according to their constitution.

Gabriel said “German lawmakers must be able to visit soldiers – and not just once but anytime”.

Germany has considered pulling its troops, Tornado reconnaissance aircraft and refueling tanker out of Incirlik to an alternative base in Jordan; issues with which Gabriel said he had “absolutely no problem”. It is an issue that has added to already tense relations between the two North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies.