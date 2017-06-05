Gianfonte Apologizes To Reporter He Choke Slammed

Democrats demanded that Gianforte withdraw from the race for the U.S. House seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke became President Donald Trump’s interior secretary. Jacobs said Gianforte “body-slammed” him after becoming incensed over a question about the House health care bill, a recap that mirrored what Jacobs got on tape.

Gianforte pulled off a victory despite his alleged assault of a reporter Wednesday night as his campaign headquarters.

That night, Gianforte’s campaign released a statement with a version of events that did not match the audio recording, and the candidate stayed silent on Election Day.

Republican Greg Gianforte’s win in Montana’s special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates. “That’s the Montana way. I took an action that I can’t take back and I’m not proud of what happened”. “And I talked to him about how important it is to continue to reach out to all Montanans and listen to their comments and I know that Montanans will hold Mr. Gianforte accountable”, Quist said, to loud applause. In a video posted to Twitter by Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel, Quist responded to reporters by saying it was something for law enforcement to deal with. Hours later, Gianforte was charged with assault, and some Fox News staffers revealed how brutal the display really was.

The win reaffirms Montana’s voters support for Trump.

Even if he were found guilty and served the maximum sentence-six months in Montana-Gianforte could still serve in Congress.

“Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions”, his office said in a statement after the candidate allegedly attacked the reporter.

“We obviously need to condemn any and all violence against reporters and violence in the public square”, Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told CBN News. Jacobs told “Good Morning America” Thursday morning, “I went from being vertical one moment to being horizontal the next”.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recorded robocalls urging voters not to let the Democrats take the seat.

“Granted, I’m not condoning the body slam“, he said.